Advertisement

New art exhibit opens at Gulf Coast State College

The gallery is open every Monday-Friday.
The gallery is open every Monday-Friday.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Visual and Performing Arts Division of Gulf Coast State College opened up a new art exhibit Monday morning.

The exhibit presents “A Place Within,” the paintings are by Atlanta based artist Victoria Rose Phillips.

Phillips created all of the paintings in Greece, and she says she was inspired by the landscapes and ocean views she saw while there.

Gulf Coasts Gallery Director Pavel Amromin says art has been a way to escape during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has actually inspired many of their recent galleries.

“It’s a good work to just kind of stand in front of and zone out and kind of relax and experience the paint and experience the canvas,” Amromin said. “I think it’s a good resting place for the soul and I think it’s a good time for this, with what’s going on in the world right now.”

The gallery will be up until March 5th and it is open every Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.
UPDATE: Man arrested and charged in Panama City stabbing
38 people were arrested as a result of the undercover operation.
38 arrested in undercover operation targeting sex offenders and predators
Jose Afra.
FBI arrest N.Y. man in child porn ring involving Columbus, Ga. victims
An Okaloosa county teacher is facing charges after allegedly having a sexual relationship with...
Okaloosa County teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student
Pipes and Drums will now be performing down Harrison Avenue on Saturdays.
Panama City Bags and Drums started a new weekly tradition downtown

Latest News

Rain chances are on the increase as we head into Tuesday.
Monday Evening Forecast
Rain chances are on the increase as we head into Tuesday.
Monday Evening Forecast
Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation
Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation
With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, we’ve got you covered with how to celebrate the...
Cook Girls’ Bakery opens brick-and-mortar store, shows off festive treats