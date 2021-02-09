New art exhibit opens at Gulf Coast State College

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Visual and Performing Arts Division of Gulf Coast State College opened up a new art exhibit Monday morning.

The exhibit presents “A Place Within,” the paintings are by Atlanta based artist Victoria Rose Phillips.

Phillips created all of the paintings in Greece, and she says she was inspired by the landscapes and ocean views she saw while there.

Gulf Coasts Gallery Director Pavel Amromin says art has been a way to escape during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has actually inspired many of their recent galleries.

“It’s a good work to just kind of stand in front of and zone out and kind of relax and experience the paint and experience the canvas,” Amromin said. “I think it’s a good resting place for the soul and I think it’s a good time for this, with what’s going on in the world right now.”

The gallery will be up until March 5th and it is open every Monday through Friday.

