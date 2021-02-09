Advertisement

New dates for UNwined festival announced

Visit Panama City Beach has announced new dates for UNwineD. The two day festival will take...
Visit Panama City Beach has announced new dates for UNwineD. The two day festival will take place June 4-5 at Aaron Bessant Park.(WJHG/WECP)
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) -

Visit Panama City Beach is pleased to announce that UNwineD, the destination’s premier two-day culinary festival in Aaron Bessant Park, will be held on June 4-5. The annual event will feature craft beer, wine and spirits from around the world in addition to mouth-watering creations from some of the area’s leading chefs.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of our one-of-kind event, UNwineD in partnership with Southern Living,” says Visit Panama City Beach President and CEO Dan Rowe. “With all new cuisine and beverages and acoustic entertainment, this year’s UNwineD festival is sure to be the must-visit, regional event of the summer season.”

The weekend’s festivities kick off on Friday at 6:00 p.m. with an elegant garden party presented by Southern Living. This exclusive, VIP event includes delicious bites from Top Chef winner and “Gulf Southerner” Kelsey Barnard Clark. Available for purchase early February, VIP tickets are $175 per person and include entry into Saturday’s event. Only 250 VIP tickets are available, and ticket holders must be 21 and over.

The Grand Afternoon Tasting takes place on Saturday from 1:00-4:30 p.m., offering guests the opportunity to savor craft beer, spirits and wine along with food pairings from favorite local eateries. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs to set up in the park. Tickets to the Grand Afternoon Tasting are $75 per person.

The safety of guests and locals alike remains Panama City Beach’s top priority, and the destination is working closely with officials to modify the event, follow all CDC guidelines and allow ample social distancing.

Additional details regarding modifications will be announced closer to the event. For more information about UNwineD and to purchase tickets, please visit www.visitpanamacitybeach.com/unwined.

For past images of UNwineD, visit https://bit.ly/2FOdDO1.

