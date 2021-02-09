Advertisement

Stolen car in Bonifay leads to arrest of murder suspect

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A traffic-stop-turned-chase in Holmes County led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder on Monday.

Michael Thomas Conway, 29, is wanted for homicide in Montgomery, Alabama and was arrested after allegedly stealing and crashing a car.

A caller reported Conway getting into a maroon GMC Yukon after fleeing a gas station on State Road 79 and U.S. 90. When Bonifay police officers arrived to the scene, they determined the vehicle was stolen from a customer at the store. They said the customer left the scene with a friend and attempted to track the vehicle via a cell phone that was still inside it.

The vehicle was later located by police in Hartford, Alabama and the driver had felony warrants from Hillsborough County, Florida. Police notified the victim of the vehicle theft via social media, and they told authorities that they owned a 2006 black Honda Accord, not the GMC Yukon.

Later in the afternoon, Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle for a traffic infraction. A pursuit started, then ended when the suspect swerved to avoid spike strips laid down by Geneva County deputies. The suspect was taken to a local hospital with injuries sustained at the crash.

Officials said Conway paid the people in the GMC Yukon to drive him across the Alabama state line into Florida to avoid arrest.

They said the investigation is still open and further charges are pending.

