Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We saw some heavy storms move onshore this morning, and more is on the way for the end of the week.

Scattered shower activity is possible for Wednesday and Thursday, with another round of heavy rain possible for Thursday night through Saturday. Warmer air will keep highs unseasonably warm through Friday, with a quick return to the 50 by Sunday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.