Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We saw some heavy storms move onshore this morning, and more is on the way for the end of the week.

Scattered shower activity is possible for Wednesday and Thursday, with another round of heavy rain possible for Thursday night through Saturday. Warmer air will keep highs unseasonably warm through Friday, with a quick return to the 50 by Sunday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breakfast Point staff are preparing to start the school year.
Bay District Schools releases statement on video viewed at Breakfast Point Academy
38 people were arrested as a result of the undercover operation.
38 arrested in undercover operation targeting sex offenders and predators
Jose Afra.
FBI arrest N.Y. man in child porn ring involving Columbus, Ga. victims
A 48-year-old Vernon man was killed Monday morning after hitting a semi-tractor trailer on...
Motorcyclist killed in Washington County crash
The week-long, undercover operation targeted registered sex offenders and predators here in Bay...
38 arrested in local child pornography sting

Latest News

TUESDAY MORNING WX 2-9-2021
TUESDAY MORNING WX 2-9-2021
Rain chances are on the increase as we head into Tuesday.
Monday Evening Forecast
Rain chances are on the increase as we head into Tuesday.
Monday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will be on the increase this week
Work Week Forecast