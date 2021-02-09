Walmart and Sam’s Club to offer COVID-19 vaccines

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two major supermarkets will soon offer COVID-19 vaccines through their pharmacies.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will soon distribute the vaccine in Florida through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program starting Friday. You can schedule your appointment on the Walmart or Sam’s Club websites when appointments are available.

According to the websites, the Walmarts in Callaway, Lynn Haven, Panama City, and Panama City Beach will all offer the vaccine.

More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in undeserved communities with limited access to healthcare.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Florida, and we take that role very seriously,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President of Health & Wellness, said. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”

“Florida is proud to partner with Walmart to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine. We look forward to reaching more Floridians and ensuring that all eligible residents who want a vaccine are able to receive one. We will continue to utilize strategic partnerships and identify innovative ways to get more shots in arms and put Florida’s Seniors First,” Governor Ron DeSantis said.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.