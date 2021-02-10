Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, February 9th
High School Soccer/Girl’s
5A-1 Championship
Mosley 1 Gulf Breeze 3
6A-1 Championship
Navarre 0 Niceville 2
High School Soccer/Boy’s
3A-1 Championship
Catholic 2 South Walton 4
3A-2 Championship
Marianna 7 North Bay Haven 7 (Buc’s win in PK)
6A-1 Championship
Niceville 0 Tate 1
High School Basketball/Boy’s
4A-1 Quarterfinals
Walton 45 Rutherford 59
West Florida 47 South Walton 50
North Bay Haven 68 Bay 102
5A-2 Semifinals
Arnold 37 Mosley 42
1A-1 Quarterfinals
Laurel Hill 45 Northview 67
Paxton 41 Baker 22
1A-2 Quarterfinals
Freeport 44 Bethlehem 41
Holmes 56 Ponce De Leon 46
1A-3 Quarterfinals
Chipley vs. Sneads
Vernon vs. Cottondale
1A-4 Quarterfinals
Port St. Joe vs. Blountstown
Liberty 43 Bozeman 54
Franklin 85 Wewahitchka 22
Juco Basketball/Women’s
Chipola 75 Tallahassee 47
Gulf Coast 49 Northwest Florida 82
Juco Basketball/Men’s
Chipola 49 Tallahassee 70
Gulf Coast 76 Northwest Florida 69
