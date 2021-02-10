Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, February 9th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Soccer/Girl’s

5A-1 Championship

Mosley 1 Gulf Breeze 3

6A-1 Championship

Navarre 0 Niceville 2

High School Soccer/Boy’s

3A-1 Championship

Catholic 2 South Walton 4

3A-2 Championship

Marianna 7 North Bay Haven 7 (Buc’s win in PK)

6A-1 Championship

Niceville 0 Tate 1

High School Basketball/Boy’s

4A-1 Quarterfinals

Walton 45 Rutherford 59

West Florida 47 South Walton 50

North Bay Haven 68 Bay 102

5A-2 Semifinals

Arnold 37 Mosley 42

1A-1 Quarterfinals

Laurel Hill 45 Northview 67

Paxton 41 Baker 22

1A-2 Quarterfinals

Freeport 44 Bethlehem 41

Holmes 56 Ponce De Leon 46

1A-3 Quarterfinals

Chipley vs. Sneads

Vernon vs. Cottondale

1A-4 Quarterfinals

Port St. Joe vs. Blountstown

Liberty 43 Bozeman 54

Franklin 85 Wewahitchka 22

Juco Basketball/Women’s

Chipola 75 Tallahassee 47

Gulf Coast 49 Northwest Florida 82

Juco Basketball/Men’s

Chipola 49 Tallahassee 70

Gulf Coast 76 Northwest Florida 69

