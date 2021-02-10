Advertisement

Bay District School Board members approved Bay High demolition change order

By Dani Travis
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay District Schools Board didn’t have much on its agenda Tuesday, but they still had some decisions to make.

They approved things like a request to advertise new and revised school board policies and job descriptions, but topping the agenda was the approval of a change order for the Bay High School demolition project. Bay District Schools Executive Director of Facilities Lee Walters brought the change order to board members after crews spotted something.

“I made the determination to bring this first change order and if we need to bring an additional, we’ll do that to keep the job moving,” said Walters.

Walters said they found concerns with the slabs underneath building five, closest to Harrison Avenue. Walters said with no way of seeing what was under the slabs before the process, it’s possible they’ll need more change orders in the future.

“We’ve got two more foundations of slab that haven’t been investigated underneath the slab, so it’s quite possible we could locate another pocket of the deterring material,” said Walters.

Walters said for people worried about the cost, it’s something they believe they don’t have a choice on and they need to follow federal regulations. Walters adds on top of the original $286,000 price tag for the project, the change order would add another $73,000.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are dead and one critically injured in a crash Tuesday morning on Highway 388.
UPDATE: Four people killed in crash on Highway 388
Breakfast Point staff are preparing to start the school year.
Bay District Schools releases statement on video viewed at Breakfast Point Academy
The week-long, undercover operation targeted registered sex offenders and predators here in Bay...
38 arrested in local child pornography sting
38 people were arrested as a result of the undercover operation.
38 arrested in undercover operation targeting sex offenders and predators
Jose Afra.
FBI arrest N.Y. man in child porn ring involving Columbus, Ga. victims

Latest News

New art pieces are installed at the Underwater Museum of Art.
New installation at the Underwater Museum of Art
Walton County commissioners support doing away with HB 631.
Walton County Commission supports ‘doing away with’ customary land use bill
The 2020 election has only been in the rear view mirror for three months, but the political...
Democrats on tap for 2022
Bay District School Board members approved Bay High change order to demolition project.
BDS Board Meeting Updated