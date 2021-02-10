Bay District School Board members approved Bay High demolition change order

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay District Schools Board didn’t have much on its agenda Tuesday, but they still had some decisions to make.

They approved things like a request to advertise new and revised school board policies and job descriptions, but topping the agenda was the approval of a change order for the Bay High School demolition project. Bay District Schools Executive Director of Facilities Lee Walters brought the change order to board members after crews spotted something.

“I made the determination to bring this first change order and if we need to bring an additional, we’ll do that to keep the job moving,” said Walters.

Walters said they found concerns with the slabs underneath building five, closest to Harrison Avenue. Walters said with no way of seeing what was under the slabs before the process, it’s possible they’ll need more change orders in the future.

“We’ve got two more foundations of slab that haven’t been investigated underneath the slab, so it’s quite possible we could locate another pocket of the deterring material,” said Walters.

Walters said for people worried about the cost, it’s something they believe they don’t have a choice on and they need to follow federal regulations. Walters adds on top of the original $286,000 price tag for the project, the change order would add another $73,000.

