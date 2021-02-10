Duplin Winery is coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The old Hombre Golf Course in Panama City Beach will soon be home to a new winery run by Duplin Winery.

Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd said, “We’re excited to offer new and returning visitors just a brand-new experience in the destination.”

The winery is building a 35,000-square-foot complex, featuring an award-winning wine tasting experience. The seventy acres purchased will soon be a place where family and friends can gather for a laid-back, Southern-style wine tasting experience. The Duplin Winery will feature specialty drinks, gourmet food, live entertainment and sweet wine.

“You’ll be able to see how we make our wine, bottle our wine, and hopefully bottle your own wine while your there,” said Co-owner and President of Duplin Wine Family Jonathan Fussell. “And you can’t just be a winery. You need to be entertainment destination. So well have live music on a daily basis.”

More than twenty acres will be dedicated to preserving the land’s natural beauty. “My biggest hope is to make something that you will be proud to visit. I hope that will be a place that you will want to bring your friends or family when they’re visiting you know in panama city beach,” Fussell said.

The initial opening is set for 2022. But Fussell says the winery itself is just the beginning. “We will be putting other complimentary things that will compliment not only the community and the area, but also your experience when visiting the winery.” He hopes to expand the wine tasting venue to include a restaurant and eventually a wedding chapel.

Visit Panama City Beach officials say they’re ready to welcome something different to our beach town. “It’s just another layer in diversity in our attractions that we offer so you can hop on a pontoon boat, go to Shell Island. And then end the afternoon with a little wine tasting with your family,” Visit Panama City Beach’s Lacee Rudd said.

Fussell couldn’t agree more. He said, “that’s the type of place we want to create. Something fun, nice that you can relax. Have a glass of wine with your friends and your family.”

This would be the third Duplin Winery. The other two are located at Rose Hill, North Carolina, and North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

