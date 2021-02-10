Former massage therapist found guilty of sexual battery

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A former massage therapist out of Walton County has been found guilty of sexual battery.

James Vonderheide could face 15 years in prison for the second degree felony.

Vonderheide was arrested after a complaint about inappropriate touching during a massage. He owned and worked at Ocean Elements Spa in Santa Rosa Beach. The incident happened in August 2019.

As a result of the first complaint, investigators are looking into another complaint.

Vonderheide is set to be sentenced on March 23rd.

ORIGINAL STORY: Aug. 19, 2019

A Walton County massage therapist is facing charges after he allegedly sexually battered a woman during a massage.

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies say the incident happened at Ocean Element Spa.

The victim told deputies on August 9th, James Vonderheide, 49, of DeFuniak Springs, inappropriately touched her during a massage that happened the day before.

The victim said she went home and told her husband what happened. The husband reportedly went to the spa saying he wanted to file a complaint regarding sexual misconduct and asked to speak to a manager. The husband said Vonderheide said he could act as the manager and another employee was brought in as a witness.

The husband said Vonderheide never asked who he was but said he was sorry. Vonderheide reportedly took full responsibility and said, “I should not have done that.” The husband then called law enforcement.

Deputies say when they went to speak with Vonderheide, he said he did not want to lose his license or make incriminating statements.

Vonderheide was arrested for sexual battery. He was booked into the Walton County Jail and given a $25,000 bond.

The owners of Ocean Elements Spa fully cooperated with this investigation, according to authorities. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, but if anyone believes they have been a victim of a similar crime, please call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111.

