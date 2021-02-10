Gulf County business offers unique, pandemic-friendly activities for your sweetheart

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

How would you like to take a ride on one of Florida’s most beautiful beaches on horseback?

Valentine’s Day is only four days away, and NewsChannel 7 is on day three of our “Week of Love” segment. Sam Martello was live from Gulf County to tell us how that area can make for a perfect Valentine’s date.

The Rockin’ M Ranch near Cape San Blas does horseback riding year around by reservation for all ages, offering a unique experience this Valentine’s Day. The ride is a walk on horseback by the water and is on the beach the whole time with the help of professional guides, meaning you do not need to be experienced with riding to take advantage of this opportunity.

To make those reservations you can call (850) 227-6117. It costs $60 for a one hour ride or $70 to ride at sunset.

Gulf County Tourist Development Council information: 850-229-7800

Website: Welcome to Gulf County, FL | Places to Stay & Things to Do (visitgulf.com)

Facebook: Gulf County Florida Tourism | Facebook

Instagram: @gulfcountyfl

Rockin’ M Ranch information: 850-227-6117

Website: The Rockin’ M Ranch

Facebook: Rockin M Ranch | Facebook

Instagram: @rockinmranch_

