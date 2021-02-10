Advertisement

Gulf Power phone scam circulating Bay County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A scam alert was issued Wednesday by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office after they received several reports of a phone scam involving Gulf Power.

Deputies said someone is calling residents claiming to be with Gulf Power and promising a 30% discount in future power bills. We’re told the caller then tells victims in order to receive the discount an upfront fee must be paid. Officials say the caller then gives victims a number they can call to pay the fee.

Gulf Power confirmed with the sheriff’s office they are not offering their customers any discounts on services and the calls are scams.

