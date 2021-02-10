Advertisement

Local business offers date night painting this weekend

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Valentine’s Day is only five days away, and NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello is on day two of her “Week of Love” segment. She joined us live from Downtown St. Andrew’s to tell us what one small local shop has going on for the holiday.

Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations on Beck Avenue will be offering a fun art class going on for Valentine’s Day. Owner Kathie Patterson says she has faced many challenges as a small business owner during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is hopeful getting people in the door for a fun class will bring more business to all of the artists she features in her store.

The classes will take place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. On Friday, the class will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and cost $75 per couple. On Saturday, the class will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and cost $100. Sunday’s class is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and costs $75.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

