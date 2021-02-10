New installation at the Underwater Museum of Art

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Underwater Museum of Art of the coast of Grayton Beach has some new installations.

The Cultural Arts Alliance and Artificial Reef Association teamed up with Visit South Walton to put together the unique attraction.

Divers can now see all three installations of artworks in South Walton.

The art pieces also double as artificial reefs that help the gulf life thrive.

Visit South Walton’s David Demarest says this helps bring tourists to the area.

“It’s given us the first underwater museum of art in the United States, so it’s something really special for Walton County and the way it marries the ecology and the beach and art altogether make this a very South Walton story,” said Demarest

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.