Advertisement

New installation at the Underwater Museum of Art

New art pieces are installed at the Underwater Museum of Art.
New art pieces are installed at the Underwater Museum of Art.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Underwater Museum of Art of the coast of Grayton Beach has some new installations.

The Cultural Arts Alliance and Artificial Reef Association teamed up with Visit South Walton to put together the unique attraction.

Divers can now see all three installations of artworks in South Walton.

The art pieces also double as artificial reefs that help the gulf life thrive.

Visit South Walton’s David Demarest says this helps bring tourists to the area.

“It’s given us the first underwater museum of art in the United States, so it’s something really special for Walton County and the way it marries the ecology and the beach and art altogether make this a very South Walton story,” said Demarest

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are dead and one critically injured in a crash Tuesday morning on Highway 388.
UPDATE: Four people killed in crash on Highway 388
Breakfast Point staff are preparing to start the school year.
Bay District Schools releases statement on video viewed at Breakfast Point Academy
The week-long, undercover operation targeted registered sex offenders and predators here in Bay...
38 arrested in local child pornography sting
38 people were arrested as a result of the undercover operation.
38 arrested in undercover operation targeting sex offenders and predators
Jose Afra.
FBI arrest N.Y. man in child porn ring involving Columbus, Ga. victims

Latest News

Walton County commissioners support doing away with HB 631.
Walton County Commission supports ‘doing away with’ customary land use bill
Bay District Schools Executive Director of Facilities Lee Walters brought the change order to...
Bay District School Board members approved Bay High demolition change order
The 2020 election has only been in the rear view mirror for three months, but the political...
Democrats on tap for 2022
Bay District School Board members approved Bay High change order to demolition project.
BDS Board Meeting Updated