Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen has returned to work

By Sam Martello
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen returned to work Monday after nearly two months out recovering from COVID-19.

McQueen started showing symptoms just before Christmas, and was then hospitalized on New Year’s Day for two weeks in the ICU.

The city manager says his illness was so bad he wasn’t sure if he’d be able to return to work and serve the city.

But, he says he’s thankful he’s been able to come back and for all of the kind words from the citizens of Panama City.

“It’s great to be back,” said McQueen. “I’m so blessed to be back in Panama City. I want to thank the citizens of Panama City for their prayers, their thoughts, the cards, the letters, the phone calls, the text messages. All encouraging.”

McQueen says Jared Jones has done an outstanding job filling in for him while he’s been gone.

