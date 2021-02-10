Panama City Commission approves plan to start fixing city’s water and wastewater infrastructure

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Commission approved the State Revolving Fund (SRF) Facilities Plan early Tuesday morning.

This state funding will go towards repairing the water and waste infrastructure in Panama City.

Some of the city’s infrastructure dates all the way back to the 1800s, and Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki says doing these repairs is a dream.

Damage from Hurricane Michael allows for funding from the SRF, CGBDR, and FEMA to create a revenue source that will help offset the cost, but won’t cover all of it.

Mayor Brudnicki says citizens can expect many positive impacts from these repairs.

“Probably have a lot less boil water notices, probably have a lot less wasted water,” said Brudnicki. “There’s a lot of these places where something gets broken and we’ve got 30 or 40 places in the city that they’re out there saying ‘you need to come fix this.’ It’s going to cut down on the waste.”

The repairs are estimated to cost $305 million and are expected to take anywhere from five to 10 years to complete.

