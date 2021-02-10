Advertisement

Part of Harrison Avenue closed due to road caving in

Panama City's Utilities Team working on a sewer line caving in on Loyola Lane.
Panama City's Utilities Team working on a sewer line caving in on Loyola Lane.(Panama City Government)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Part of Harrison Avenue in Panama City is closed to through traffic while crews repair a cave in.

City officials say Harrison Avenue between Baldwin Road and 23rd Street will be closed Wednesday night while crews work on the sewer line underneath at Loyola Lane.

Drivers who need to travel in the area are asked to use Highway 77 or Jenks Avenue. Those who need to get to Loyola Lane and the connecting residential streets can use Pembroke Lane from Jenks Avenue or Camelot Circle from Harrison Avenue. Officials say all other streets, homes, and businesses on this section of Harrison Avenue are accessible from Harrison.

Crews will work throughout the night to repair the sewerline and roadway.

City leaders say this is part of ongoing Hurricane Sally recovery efforts.

