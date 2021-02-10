Advertisement

Plans are blasting off for the Oscar Patterson Rockets

By Dani Travis
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Members of the Bay District Schools Board approved to re-open Oscar Patterson Elementary School at a school board meeting a few weeks ago, now plans are starting to take off for the future Rockets.

After Hurricane Michael, the district closed the school and now it’s set to re-open August 2022. Bay County NAACP President Dr. Rufus Wood spoke at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Wood said the Oscar Patterson oversight meeting will be held next week, hosted by Vice Chairman of the Board Pamm Chapman. During this meeting, he adds they hope to get a report for the architectural drawings. Doctor Wood said they’re thrilled for the school’s progress.

“We’ve been advocating for this school for a long, long time. Oscar Patterson has a rich history in this community and in fact, in the 60′s it was a leading institution in the Panhandle,” said Wood.

Student advocate Greg Dossie said at the last meeting that part of the reopening will include a new STEM building and a new PE pavilion and all other buildings will be renovated, except one.

Wood said now, it’s up to the community and school board members to make sure the school has financial and technological resources. Wood adds they are the Oscar Patterson Rockets and they intend to give them the blast off they deserve.

