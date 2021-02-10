Rezoning discussed for Walsingham Academy in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you live on the east end of Panama City Beach, what elementary school will your children go to once the new A. Gary Walsingham Academy is finished?

Bay District Schools leaders held a workshop at Arnold High School Tuesday to talk about rezoning areas next to Walsingham Academy. Superintendent Bill Husfelt said they wanted to share their vision and offer Beach residents a chance to look at the maps for the new school. Husfelt said parents can expect to see the entire Breakfast Point area neighborhood to be zoned specifically to Breakfast Point and any new developments will be zoned to Walsingham. He adds the Woodlawn area will also be impacted and zoned to Walsingham, as well as two or three apartment complexes on Back Beach Road.

“We’ve been very accommodating to the parents and what is so funny about that is, if one parent decides they want their student to go to School A, they’ll be another parent that wants to fill the spot in from wherever they’re coming from. So it really ironically does balance out,” said Husfelt.

Husfelt said to concerned parents, school choice is coming up in a month or so, where parents can choose where their children will go. He adds what they’re seeing more of, is parents choosing for their kids to go to school closer to where they work, rather than live. Husfelt said school board members know the school choice process will go smoothly.

“And remember, this is going to be pre-K through second grade in year one. Year three we’ll add third grade, year four we’ll add fourth grade, etc.,” said Husfelt.

Husfelt said the school board will have another information session before finalizing where everyone will be zoned next school year. He adds they’re expecting around 300 kids to start at Walsingham, with a gradual growth. The new school is located by the new Panama City Beach Sports Complex off Chip Seal Parkway and opens August 10th.

