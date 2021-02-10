Rosenwald High School implements wellness room for students to find “blissful break”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over at Rosenwald High School, the school has implemented a wellness room to help with the mental health needs of the students.

The room features yoga mats, peaceful music, essential oils and plenty of activities for students to do calm their minds.

There are three counselors there as well that meet that meet with the students for counseling. The room has been a huge help since some students are still coping from Hurricane Michael and now the pandemic.

Rosenwald High School Jonathan McQuagge tells us the addition of the wellness room to the school was definitely a necessity.

”Anything dealing with mental health right now is a top priority, whether it is a room or whether it is just the counseling aspect I think these kids need to be shown that we love them and we care about them, I think right more than ever those kids need that,” McQuagge said.

The Title IV grant of the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015 was used to fund and purchase all items in the wellness room. The grant is intended to improve students academic achievements.

