Advertisement

Rosenwald High School implements wellness room for students to find “blissful break”

At Rosenwald High School they implemented a new wellness room for mental health
At Rosenwald High School they implemented a new wellness room for mental health(WJHG/WECP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over at Rosenwald High School, the school has implemented a wellness room to help with the mental health needs of the students.

The room features yoga mats, peaceful music, essential oils and plenty of activities for students to do calm their minds.

There are three counselors there as well that meet that meet with the students for counseling. The room has been a huge help since some students are still coping from Hurricane Michael and now the pandemic.

Rosenwald High School Jonathan McQuagge tells us the addition of the wellness room to the school was definitely a necessity.

”Anything dealing with mental health right now is a top priority, whether it is a room or whether it is just the counseling aspect I think these kids need to be shown that we love them and we care about them, I think right more than ever those kids need that,” McQuagge said.

The Title IV grant of the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015 was used to fund and purchase all items in the wellness room. The grant is intended to improve students academic achievements.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are dead and one critically injured in a crash Tuesday morning on Highway 388.
UPDATE: Four people killed in crash on Highway 388
Breakfast Point staff are preparing to start the school year.
Bay District Schools releases statement on video viewed at Breakfast Point Academy
The week-long, undercover operation targeted registered sex offenders and predators here in Bay...
38 arrested in local child pornography sting
38 people were arrested as a result of the undercover operation.
38 arrested in undercover operation targeting sex offenders and predators
Jose Afra.
FBI arrest N.Y. man in child porn ring involving Columbus, Ga. victims

Latest News

Bay District School Board members approved Bay High change order to demolition project.
BDS Board Meeting Updated
The Bay District Schools Board approved re-opening Oscar Patterson Elementary School a few...
Oscar Patterson Re-opening Plans Kick Off
The Old Hombre Golf Course in Panama City Beach will soon be home to a new winery run by Duplin...
Duplin Winery Coming to PCB
Bay District Schools' leaders held a workshop at Arnold High School Tuesday to talk about...
BDS Rezoning Meeting
Seventy acres of the old Hombre Golf Course will soon be a place where family and friends can...
Duplin Winery is coming to Panama City Beach