Tuesday Evening Forecast

Expect dense fog and lots of clouds in the coming days
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It will definitely not be Chamber of Commerce weather here in the panhandle over the next week as rain chances will be high and clouds will be prevalent. For tonight dense fog will develop over our area and lows will fall to near 60. The fog will linger Wednesday AM before giving way to cloudy skies. Highs will reach the low 70s. Rain chances will be much smaller (30%) than what we saw Tuesday. The rain chances are even lower Thursday, but expect the rain to return Friday/Saturday. Cooler weather returns Sunday, but the clouds and rain chances continue.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

