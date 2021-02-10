Advertisement

Twitter official: Trump ban permanent

Twitter won't relent on its ban of former President Donald Trump.
Twitter won't relent on its ban of former President Donald Trump.(Source: @Twittersafety/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump will not be back on Twitter anytime soon.

A Twitter executive said Trump’s ban is permanent, even if he wins elected office again.

Twitter kicked Trump off its platform last month after the U.S. Capitol riots “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Twitter had already temporarily locked Trump’s account at the time.

They pointed to several tweets that they believe contributed to an elevated risk of violence.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are dead and one critically injured in a crash Tuesday morning on Highway 388.
UPDATE: Four people killed in crash on Highway 388
The week-long, undercover operation targeted registered sex offenders and predators here in Bay...
38 arrested in local child pornography sting
Breakfast Point staff are preparing to start the school year.
Bay District Schools releases statement on video viewed at Breakfast Point Academy
A stolen car led to arrest of murder suspect.
Stolen car in Bonifay leads to arrest of murder suspect
L to R: Diyontaie Robinson, Kevan Vital, Zach Yarborugh, Montavious Walden
Five arrested in connection with Panama City Beach shooting

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2020 file photo, a view of the TikTok app logo, in Tokyo. The Biden...
Report: TikTok sale pushed by Trump is shelved
Valentine’s Day is another day closer, and we are now on day two of NewsChannel 7’s Sam...
Gulf County business offers unique, pandemic-friendly activities for your sweetheart
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
Biden orders sanctions against Myanmar after military coup
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air...
Georgia prosecutor opens election criminal probe after Trump call
Sen. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., called former President Donald Trump 'inciter-in-chief' for his...
Impeachment trial: Rep. Raskin calls Trump 'inciter-in-chief'