Walton County Commission supports ‘doing away with’ customary land use bill

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Walton County Commissioners are once again saying they do not like House Bill 631, the one that has to do with customary land use.

Due to county commission policy, the board does not comment on pending litigation.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved a resolution to support doing away with HB 631.

The resolution will be sent to Governor Ron DeSantis, however, it’s unknown if it will change anything.

If state lawmakers decide to do away with the bill, customary land use would be restored in Walton County.

You can find more information on customary land use here.

