Walton County leaders looking for solutions to parking issues

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Parking around 30A can be a headache, and Walton County leaders are trying to do something about it.

As part of the proposed mobility plan for the county, areas of Inlet Beach have been identified as potential areas where parking lots could be put in place.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, board members were asked to make a decision about a property on the corner of Highway 98 and Orange Street.

The property is being sold by the owner for $6.25 million.

Commissioners agreed that the asking price was too high.

“The asking price by the owner hit the board as being a little high, so their direction to the Tourist Development Council (TDC) was to go back to the owners and see if we could get a better price. It’s not that we don’t want the property at all, it’s just not at that price,” said David Demarest with Visit South Walton.

According to Demarest, the Inlet Beach area is designated in the proposed mobility plan as one that could benefit from having a beach shuttle program.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.