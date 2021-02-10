Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dense fog took hold across the Panhandle this morning, and we’re looking at another round of storms this afternoon.

Storms will begin rolling into the inland counties during the late afternoon to early evening hours. A few spotty showers and storms along the coast are possible, but the primary rainfall will occur further north. Daily rain chances will continue for the next week, with our next front arriving for the end of the week.

You can watch my full forecast above.

