Advertisement

Woman found dead in Okaloosa County shooting incident

A woman was found dead near the intersection of Marler Street and Shirley Drive in the Fort...
A woman was found dead near the intersection of Marler Street and Shirley Drive in the Fort Walton Beach area Tuesday night.(OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was found dead near the intersection of Marler Street and Shirley Drive in the Fort Walton Beach area Tuesday night.

Deputies said the incident occurred around 9:45pm.

Multiple people living in the area reported hearing gunshots. Officials said upon arrival, they found a woman dead in the roadway. We’re told they also found several vehicles and homes that had been hit with gunfire.

Anyone with information regarding Tuesday’s shooting incident is asked to contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are dead and one critically injured in a crash Tuesday morning on Highway 388.
UPDATE: Four people killed in crash on Highway 388
The week-long, undercover operation targeted registered sex offenders and predators here in Bay...
38 arrested in local child pornography sting
Breakfast Point staff are preparing to start the school year.
Bay District Schools releases statement on video viewed at Breakfast Point Academy
A stolen car led to arrest of murder suspect.
Stolen car in Bonifay leads to arrest of murder suspect
L to R: Diyontaie Robinson, Kevan Vital, Zach Yarborugh, Montavious Walden
Five arrested in connection with Panama City Beach shooting

Latest News

Take your Valentine horseback riding in Gulf County
This Week's 850 Strong Student of the Week
This Week's 850 Strong Student of the Week
New art pieces are installed at the Underwater Museum of Art.
New installation at the Underwater Museum of Art
Walton County commissioners support doing away with HB 631.
Walton County Commission supports ‘doing away with’ customary land use bill