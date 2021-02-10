Woman found dead in Okaloosa County shooting incident

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was found dead near the intersection of Marler Street and Shirley Drive in the Fort Walton Beach area Tuesday night.

Deputies said the incident occurred around 9:45pm.

Multiple people living in the area reported hearing gunshots. Officials said upon arrival, they found a woman dead in the roadway. We’re told they also found several vehicles and homes that had been hit with gunfire.

Anyone with information regarding Tuesday’s shooting incident is asked to contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.

