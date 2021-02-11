Hundreds of seniors get their COVID-19 Vaccine in Bay County Wednesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

“I feel great! I didn’t even feel it,” said Carolyn Deshears, who added she got the COVID-19 vaccine for her loved ones, “my family encouraged me to get it because we had a lot of viruses in our family, and they all came through it, so they wanted me to get it,” she said.

“These efforts to get to the elderly are most important of all,” said U.S. Representative Neal Dunn.

Dunn visited the Bay County Council on Aging Wednesday to check on the progress of vaccines, and encourage seniors to get their shots.

“We’re actually going to the homes, vaccinating there, some of them can’t easily get into this place there are busses going around doing it, but all of the people who are ambulatory should be seeking the vaccine,” said Dunn.

Dunn said while they have made progress, they still have a ways to go.

“It’s an opportunity for our community to go meet our individuals and residents where they are,” said Bay County Health Department administrator Sandon Speedling.

Speedling said Bay Area Transportation is not only bringing seniors to the Council on Aging for their vaccines but also to the Callaway Recreation Center.

“Individuals that maybe have transportation disadvantages, they’re able to get that needed transportation to come and get the vaccine,” said Speedling.

Between the vaccine clinic at the Council on Aging, and the one in Callaway, 500 people were vaccinated Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.