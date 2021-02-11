Local organization receives national recognition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Keep PCB Beautiful is a local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. Wednesday its volunteers received some national recognition.

The parent organization recognized the local affiliate for its “Adopt A Beach Access” program. It received the “Innovation in Overall Concept and Unique Execution” award.

Keep PCB Beautiful met its goal of adopting out every public beach access along Panama City Beach’s 27 miles of coastline by the end of 2020.

“For us to win this award this early, it was just a total surprise to us. We just had to apply for an award with Keep America Beautiful for a grant that we got from the Florida Department of Transportation. So I just applied it under our newest program and we actually ended up winning,” said Keep PCB Beautiful President JoAnn Weatherford.

Keep PCB Beautiful was one of 35 affiliates to receive a national award.

The organization is still fairly new and has just celebrated its second anniversary.

It has also just started a new program “We Noticed,” where they are allowing the public to nominate businesses and homeowners who go above and beyond with keeping their properties clean. The chosen winners receive an award from the organization.

Those interested in nominating someone can reach Keep PCB Beautiful at their email: keeppcbbeautiful@gmail.com.

The next event for the organization, The Great American Clean Up, is scheduled for March 27.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.