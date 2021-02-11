Advertisement

More manufacturing opportunities could be coming to the area by the end of 2021

By Natalie Williams
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More companies are looking to call Bay County home as the area continues to grow. Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan, says he has seen the growth around the airport.

“We present ourselves as one strong force and that makes a difference as these companies come and say, do I want to make Panama City Beach or do I wanna make Bay County or do I want to make the Panhandle region my home,” McClellan said.

Bay Economic Development Alliance President Becca Hardin said just last week there were two major prospect visits. A visit from an international company and a visit from a domestic company.

“As we bring in our prospects they see that we are holding our own... our goal is to get people to Bay County because when we get people here Bay County sells itself,” Hardin said.

The potential for these manufacturing companies to come to this area is the potential for hundreds of job opportunities as well.

“As we grow as a community, it grows with the diversity it creates more opportunities for our visitors but more importantly it creates more opportunities for those that live in our community,” McClellan said.

Hardin believes some of these companies could be here by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are dead and one critically injured in a crash Tuesday morning on Highway 388.
UPDATE: Four people killed in crash on Highway 388
The week-long, undercover operation targeted registered sex offenders and predators here in Bay...
38 arrested in local child pornography sting
Breakfast Point staff are preparing to start the school year.
Bay District Schools releases statement on video viewed at Breakfast Point Academy
A stolen car led to arrest of murder suspect.
Stolen car in Bonifay leads to arrest of murder suspect
Walmart offers COVID Vaccinations Appointments
Walmart and Sam’s Club to offer COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
COVID-19 protections for health care advance
Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
Lawmakers looking into pregnancy mortality disparities
Garinton Moore is charged with principle to fraud.
Panama City Beach man suspected in Jamaican Lottery Scam
Bay falls to Pensacola, Rams beat South Walton in district semi's
Bay falls to Pensacola, Rams beat South Walton in 4A-1 semi's
With peak season just around the corner, Bay County’s Tourist Development Council is reminding...
TDC urges rental property owners to pay bed tax