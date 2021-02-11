More manufacturing opportunities could be coming to the area by the end of 2021

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More companies are looking to call Bay County home as the area continues to grow. Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan, says he has seen the growth around the airport.

“We present ourselves as one strong force and that makes a difference as these companies come and say, do I want to make Panama City Beach or do I wanna make Bay County or do I want to make the Panhandle region my home,” McClellan said.

Bay Economic Development Alliance President Becca Hardin said just last week there were two major prospect visits. A visit from an international company and a visit from a domestic company.

“As we bring in our prospects they see that we are holding our own... our goal is to get people to Bay County because when we get people here Bay County sells itself,” Hardin said.

The potential for these manufacturing companies to come to this area is the potential for hundreds of job opportunities as well.

“As we grow as a community, it grows with the diversity it creates more opportunities for our visitors but more importantly it creates more opportunities for those that live in our community,” McClellan said.

Hardin believes some of these companies could be here by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.