New website launches for COVID-19 vaccine waitlist in Bay County next week

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

There will soon be a new way to sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Bay County.

The statewide coronavirus vaccination website launches in Bay County next week.

This new system creates a waitlist for people to sign up to get their vaccine.

The website you need to go to is myvaccine.fl.gov.

You can also call (866) 201-0712.

Department of Health public information officer Heather Kretzer said the website helps streamline the process of getting vaccinated.

“Whether they register online or through the phone number, they will receive information whenever they come up in the queue, so basically, they’ll go through the list of names, based on how many vaccines we have available, and that number of persons will be contacted, either by text, by email, or by phone, depending on how they signed up in order to set up their appointment,” said Kretzer.

You can still sign up to get the COVID vaccine using websites from different pharmacies and grocery stores in the area that offer the shot.

Publix: https://www.publix.com/covid-vaccine

Winn-Dixie: https://www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine

Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Site: https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/

