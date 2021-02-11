Officials respond to Highway 388 safety concerns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol and Department of Transportation officials say they know Highway 388 all too well and the dangers that come with it.

“It’s a long, straight road with very little scenery to look at and you can kind of get lost and distracted in your car,” Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jason King said.

King said what makes this road so dangerous is drivers not being safe. He adds since 2019, there have been four fatal car accidents on Highway 388.

“Roadways are designed for a certain speed. If you are not traveling at a safe speed, it can create issues in an area,” Florida Department of Transportation Spokesperson Ian Satter said.

Satter added one of the main reasons for crashes is speeding. King said bad weather and wet driving conditions played a major role in Monday’s fatal crash that killed four people.

“We do what we can with the resources that we have, and I think Bay County Sheriff’s Office assists in doing what they can, but unfortunately we can’t be in one certain place all the time,” said King.

King said that while they do assign troopers to do enforcement along this road, drivers need to be more careful. Satter and King recommend avoiding distractions like texting and driving, maintaining a safe speed, always wearing your seatbelt, and following the road signs. Satter said they’re working to make 388 safer by expanding the road. The two segments under construction are State Road 79 to the airport and from the airport to State Road 77.

“So the key there is engineering it and designing it in a way that reduces congestion. That’s going to space cars out and improve safety along the corridor,” said Satter.

Both King and Satter say Highway 388 is no better or worse than any other area highways when it comes to accidents.

