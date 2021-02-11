Advertisement

Panama City Beach man suspected in Jamaican Lottery Scam

Garinton Moore is charged with principle to fraud.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City Beach man has been arrested for allegedly scamming a Kentucky man.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say they got a call from a deputy in Logan County, Kentucky, Monday. The Kentucky deputy said a man in his area believed he had been scammed and had sent $10,000 in cash to a Bay County address. The deputy said the victim believe he was paying “taxes” to receive his Jamaican Lottery winnings.

Investigators arrested Garinton Moore, 50, on a charge of principle to fraud. Investigators say they were able to recover the victim’s money and will return it to him.

Deputies want to remind people if they receive a notification they won a lottery they never entered, especially a foreign lottery, they should never send money to receive cash winnings.

