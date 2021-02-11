Panama City Beach woman facing charges for fraudulent prescriptions

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City Beach woman is facing eight counts of fraud after allegedly lying to get prescription medication.

According to Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials, Kimberly Ward, 33, a former X-ray technician, is accused of fraudulently calling in prescriptions for money over the past several months. She used information from her previous employers’ medical offices to get the prescriptions.

They were filled at various pharmacies in Bay and Santa Rosa counties.

She was booked into the Bay County Jail Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.