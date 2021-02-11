Sweet meets saltwater at Captain Anderson’s this Valentine’s Day

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Valentine’s Day is now only three days away, which means it is crunch time to figure out your plans for the holiday. This morning, NewsChannel 7′s “Week of Love” segment has an idea for those that don’t want to spend the day on land. Sam Martello was live from Captain Anderson’s to tell us more.

Captain Anderson’s invites the public to join them Sunday, February 14 for a special Valentine’s Day cruise and dolphin encounter on the Bay. The cruises will run from noon until 1 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and cost $15 for children, $20 for seniors and military members, and $22.50 for adult tickets. Organizers say each couple that participates will receive a special surprise upon departure.

You can reserve your spot early by calling (850) 234-3435.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

