Advertisement

TDC urges rental property owners to pay bed tax

By Katie Bente
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Tourist Development Council is urging rental property owners to continue collecting what’s called the “bed tax.”

“So anything that helps put heads in the beds on the beach, we use that money for,” said Tourist Development Council Member Gary Walsingham.

The Tourist Development Tax, or “bed tax”, is a 5% fee vacation rental properties collect from guests.

A majority of this bed tax goes into enhancing our community, by bringing us new attractions to promote tourism in our area.

One being the new Panama City Beach Sports Complex. “The $37 million Sports Complex has brought in hundreds of sports teams to the destination. Increased room nights. Increased visitor spending,” said Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd.

And that’s not all. The money also goes toward public safety, beach re-nourishment, and marketing Panama City Beach. “It’s all kind of comes full circle and boosts the economy here, and that’s beneficial for the residents that live here and the visitors that come get to experience the amazing attractions, the restaurants, a beautiful beach. I mean it all really goes hand in hand with each other,” Rudd continued.

But officials say some rental property owners are pocketing the money. “They’re supposed to submit it to the county but if they put it in their pocket, it’s hard for us to tell if they’re doing it,” Walsingham said.

TDC Board Member Gary Walsingham also said the Tourist Development Council is looking for new ways to check in on property renters. “If they’ve got a sign out front that they’ve got it for rent and they’re not paying the taxes, something’s wrong there,” Walsingham said.

Walsingham explained that everyone should want to help promote the area. He said, “because actually, that money helps them rent their places.”

Anyone caught not paying, will be fined.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are dead and one critically injured in a crash Tuesday morning on Highway 388.
UPDATE: Four people killed in crash on Highway 388
The week-long, undercover operation targeted registered sex offenders and predators here in Bay...
38 arrested in local child pornography sting
Breakfast Point staff are preparing to start the school year.
Bay District Schools releases statement on video viewed at Breakfast Point Academy
A stolen car led to arrest of murder suspect.
Stolen car in Bonifay leads to arrest of murder suspect
Walmart offers COVID Vaccinations Appointments
Walmart and Sam’s Club to offer COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
COVID-19 protections for health care advance
Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
Lawmakers looking into pregnancy mortality disparities
Garinton Moore is charged with principle to fraud.
Panama City Beach man suspected in Jamaican Lottery Scam
Bay falls to Pensacola, Rams beat South Walton in district semi's
Bay falls to Pensacola, Rams beat South Walton in 4A-1 semi's