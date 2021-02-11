TDC urges rental property owners to pay bed tax

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Tourist Development Council is urging rental property owners to continue collecting what’s called the “bed tax.”

“So anything that helps put heads in the beds on the beach, we use that money for,” said Tourist Development Council Member Gary Walsingham.

The Tourist Development Tax, or “bed tax”, is a 5% fee vacation rental properties collect from guests.

A majority of this bed tax goes into enhancing our community, by bringing us new attractions to promote tourism in our area.

One being the new Panama City Beach Sports Complex. “The $37 million Sports Complex has brought in hundreds of sports teams to the destination. Increased room nights. Increased visitor spending,” said Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd.

And that’s not all. The money also goes toward public safety, beach re-nourishment, and marketing Panama City Beach. “It’s all kind of comes full circle and boosts the economy here, and that’s beneficial for the residents that live here and the visitors that come get to experience the amazing attractions, the restaurants, a beautiful beach. I mean it all really goes hand in hand with each other,” Rudd continued.

But officials say some rental property owners are pocketing the money. “They’re supposed to submit it to the county but if they put it in their pocket, it’s hard for us to tell if they’re doing it,” Walsingham said.

TDC Board Member Gary Walsingham also said the Tourist Development Council is looking for new ways to check in on property renters. “If they’ve got a sign out front that they’ve got it for rent and they’re not paying the taxes, something’s wrong there,” Walsingham said.

Walsingham explained that everyone should want to help promote the area. He said, “because actually, that money helps them rent their places.”

Anyone caught not paying, will be fined.

