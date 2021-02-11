Advertisement

Thursday Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another day of fog, and more rain is on the way for tonight.

Storms will begin rolling into the region around 10:00 pm this evening, and last through the morning hours on Friday. We’ll see plenty of rain over the next week, but the good news is that storm activity will die down by Sunday. Rain is sticking around, however.

You can watch my full forecast above.

