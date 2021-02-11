Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The damp and dreary weather continues here in the panhandle w/more fog tonight. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9am CT Thursday. Lows tonight will stay in the low 60s. As we move through Thursday it will be dry, but cloudy and humid. Highs will reach the low 70s. Rain approaches the area Thursday evening into Friday and Saturday so by then you will need to keep the umbrella handy, but for the daylight hours on Thursday you can leave it at home.

