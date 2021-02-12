Advertisement

Alaqua Animal Refuge hires new executive director

Jeff Jacobs is the new executive director of Alaqua Animal Refuge.
Jeff Jacobs is the new executive director of Alaqua Animal Refuge.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Alaqua Animal Refuge has a new executive director.

Jeff Jacobs was one of 50 applicants for the job.

Prior to coming to Alaqua, he worked with other non-profits that included Big Dog Ranch Rescue in South Florida, Redemption Song Rescue League, and Face the Music Foundation.

Jacobs said he is excited to join the team at Alaqua because he and founder Laurie Hood share the same vision for the organization.

“We want to of course save and re-home more and more animals and not just dogs and cats, but goats and pigs and horses and donkeys. But also, we want to do a broader and better job advocating for animal rights, educating the southeast region about animal welfare and what good animal care really looks like,” said Jacobs.

Alaqua founder Laurie Hood will continue her role as president of the non-profit.

