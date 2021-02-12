Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Thursday, February 11th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball/Girl’s

State Regional Quarterfinals

Marianna 48 Rutherford 37

West Florida 42 Gadsden 37

Arnold 34 Pine Forest 61

Ft. Walton Beach 45 Rickards 38

Holmes 62 Paxton 69

Jay 29 Ponce De Leon 65

Bozeman 32 Chipley 59

Cottondale 11 Port St. Joe 62

Juco Basketball/Women’s

Tallahassee 26 Northwest Florida 88

Gulf Coast 77 Pensacola 71

Juco Basketball/Men’s

Tallahassee 76 Northwest Florida 69

Gulf Coast 67 Pensacola 74

