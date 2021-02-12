Area scores and highlights for Thursday, February 11th
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Basketball/Girl’s
State Regional Quarterfinals
Marianna 48 Rutherford 37
West Florida 42 Gadsden 37
Arnold 34 Pine Forest 61
Ft. Walton Beach 45 Rickards 38
Holmes 62 Paxton 69
Jay 29 Ponce De Leon 65
Bozeman 32 Chipley 59
Cottondale 11 Port St. Joe 62
Juco Basketball/Women’s
Tallahassee 26 Northwest Florida 88
Gulf Coast 77 Pensacola 71
Juco Basketball/Men’s
Tallahassee 76 Northwest Florida 69
Gulf Coast 67 Pensacola 74
