Butler Elementary Kidcam

Smiling 3rd Graders in South Walton
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our own Chris Smith made the trip over to Butler Elementary Thursday to speak to the 3rd graders in Ms. Thornton’s and Ms. Richardson’s classes. The kids greeted Chris with smiling faces and asked lots of great questions. Chris told the kids it was in the 3rd grade when he knew he wanted to become a meteorologist. Thanks again for your hospitality!

