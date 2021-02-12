Costumes, a new park, and a national award in this weeks 850 Good News

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Fridays we like to take a look back at all of the positive things that have happened this week.

We’ll start this week’s recap with a major cuteness alert.

Lawson Killebrew celebrated the 100th day of school at Breakfast Point Academy by dressing up as Bernie Sanders. The kindergartener’s love for funny memes inspired the look.

For those that enjoy getting outdoors, a new park is coming soon. The Lynn Haven Park and Preserve will be located off of County Road 2321 near Deer Point Elementary.

The $15 million project is funded with money from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill. The 98 acres will feature areas for people to hike, bike, fish and even paddle board.

“We have designed this park so that improvements to allow for public access into it are congregated along the water and the shorelines leaving a very large portion of the park quite natural,” Senior Project Manager for Trust for Public Land Doug Hattaway said.

Back over in Panama City Beach, there is a reason the area is known for its beautiful beaches.

Keep PCB Beautiful was recognized nationally for its “Adopt a Beach Access” program. The organization received the “Innovation in Overall Concept and Unique Execution” award.

Keep PCB Beautiful met its goal of adopting out every public beach access along Panama City Beach’s 27 miles of coastline by the end of 2020.

The adopt a beach access program is aimed at keeping the beach litter free!

“For us to win this award this early, it was just a total surprise to us,” Keep PCB Beautiful President JoAnn Weatherford said. “We just had to apply for an award with Keep America Beautiful for a grant that we got from the Florida Department of Transportation. So I just applied it under our newest program and we actually ended up winning.”

That wraps up this weeks 850 Good News.

