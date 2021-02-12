Advertisement

Find your fur-ever love at upcoming cat adoption event

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Don’t have a valentine? How about a meow-entine?

Friday marks our last day of NewsChannel 7′s “Week of Love.” Sam Martello was live from Downtown Panama City with one last idea if you are still looking for a way to spend this Valentine’s Day.

The Animal Haven Rescue of Bay County is hosting its “Feline the Love” cat adoption event Sunday, February 14th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brass Tap in Panama City Beach. In addition to offering adoptions, attendees will get a free beer and 15 percent off their bill when they bring in one of the rescue’s wish list items. Those items include clumping cat liter, cat and kitten food (both wet and dry), pee pads, and fleece blankets.

All donations directly benefit the Animal Haven Rescue of Bay County, an all volunteer, all foster home-based rescue.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King said what makes this road so dangerous, is drivers not being safe.
Officials respond to Highway 388 safety concerns
A Panama City Beach woman is facing eight counts of fraud after allegedly lying to get...
Panama City Beach woman facing charges for fraudulent prescriptions
FILE PHOTO: Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference outside of a Panama City Beach Publix...
‘We will not back down,’ Florida’s governor addresses lockdown talk
A Texas woman tackled a suspect accused of peeping through her daughter's window.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mom tackles alleged peeping Tom
Blanca and Juan Rodriguez, both 67, died from COVID-19 hours apart in two different hospitals....
‘An epic love story’: Couple dies of COVID-19 hours after one final Zoom call

Latest News

Here we are on our final day of NewsChannel 7’s “Week of Love” segment. Sam Martello joins us...
"Feline The Love" cat adoption event coming up
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the man in the pickup truck died from his injuries. The...
One dead in overnight crash in Walton County
The Winn Dixie in Panama City off Transmitter Road and in Lynn Haven administered the first...
Winn Dixie is the next grocer to offer the Moderna vaccine
We’re going to talk to the only hypnotist around our area.
Biker Comedy Hypnotist