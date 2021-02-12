Find your fur-ever love at upcoming cat adoption event

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Don’t have a valentine? How about a meow-entine?

Friday marks our last day of NewsChannel 7′s “Week of Love.” Sam Martello was live from Downtown Panama City with one last idea if you are still looking for a way to spend this Valentine’s Day.

The Animal Haven Rescue of Bay County is hosting its “Feline the Love” cat adoption event Sunday, February 14th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brass Tap in Panama City Beach. In addition to offering adoptions, attendees will get a free beer and 15 percent off their bill when they bring in one of the rescue’s wish list items. Those items include clumping cat liter, cat and kitten food (both wet and dry), pee pads, and fleece blankets.

All donations directly benefit the Animal Haven Rescue of Bay County, an all volunteer, all foster home-based rescue.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

