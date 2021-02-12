Local hypnotist leaves audiences mesmerized

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local biker may put you in a trance, but don’t worry it’s all in good fun.

“Feel that temperature getting hot,” hypnotist Gary Michaels tells his subjects at a recent show at Lorrie Morgan’s Spicy Chicken Coop in Laketown Wharf in Panama City Beach. “And hotter! 105 degrees, it’s getting hot!”

Michaels had his brave subjects fanning themselves as a result, even though the temperature in the room was in or close to the 70s.

“As a performer those are the people that I’m looking for,” said Michaels referring to his subjects that night.

Those people are ones most susceptible to hypnotism.

“What I look for? Facial expressions, body language, their ability to concentrate,” said Michaels. “You can literally see people concentrating. And that’s how I know they’re going to be a pretty good subject.”

Michaels says he’s the only hypnotist on the Beach who puts on shows.

“They’re basically hypnotizing themselves,” said Michaels. “I’m not doing that. I just have the ability to get them to that point. They are the stars, not me. I’m just the guy that gets them there.”

On this night Michaels started out with four brave stars.

“The woman in the yellow dress was...Brianna, yeah, she was great,” said Michaels.

And it was all laughs when he worked his magic. And did we mention he also incorporates real magic into his act. Michaels says he’s been in show business for 32 years and practicing hypnotism for about five or six of those.

“I am self-taught,” said Michaels.

His girlfriend April Overby acts as his assistant.

“I love it [Gary’s shows],” said Overby. “I didn’t think I would like being on stage, but watching him it amazes me every single time.”

Overby says every night is different.

“Your people are different. Their experiences are different. The way they respond is different. The way Gary responds is different, it’s all different,” said Overby. “And that’s what keeps it so exciting and so fresh and just everybody laughing.”

“You can do the same bit to different people and you’re going to get a completely different reaction,” said Michaels.

“[He’s] one of the funniest guys, absolutely amazing,” said local entertainer Davey Dave who acts as Michael’s DJ and emcee. “He’s killing the Panhandle. [I] can’t wait until the tour. I will say this...I was extremely skeptical until I started working with him and it absolutely blows my mind.”

And that has his spellbound audiences clamoring for more.

“Hypnosis is a very common state of mind actually,” said Michaels.

Michaels does public events and private parties, anyone who will pay him he says.

