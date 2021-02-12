Names released of four killed in Highway 388 crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 02/11/21 5:10 p.m.:

According to the medical examiner’s office, the four killed were Linda Barfield, 68, Tracey Barfield, 48, Stacey Barfield, 52, and Christy Barfield, 51. All were Panama City residents except Tracey, who was from Chipley.

UPDATE 02/09/21 2:58 p.m.:

Among the four who were killed were a 51-year-old woman, a 68-year old woman, a 48-year-old man, and a 52-year-old man. Both women and the 48-year-old man were from Panama City. The other man was from Chipley. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers have not released any other information on their identities.

Troopers say next-of-kin for the victims have not been notified.

UPDATE 02/09/21 11:57 a.m.:

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the fourth person has now died from their injuries.

UPDATE 02/09/2021 11:15 a.m.:

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers confirmed three people were killed and a fourth person was critically injured in the crash on Highway 388 Tuesday morning.

Troopers say they responded to reports of a crash near Highway 388 and Highway 77 around 8:30 a.m.

After a preliminary investigation, troopers say a Buick crossed over the center line on Highway 388 and hit head-on with a pick-up truck pulling a trailer. They say three people died at the scene and a fourth person was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. Troopers believe the Buick was driving too fast for the wet road conditions.

At least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 388 in Bay County Tuesday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, the fatal crash was on Highway 388 near Highway 77.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say traffic is shut down on 388 and suggest using Highway 20 from 79 or 77 if you need to travel in the area. They also say any Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport traffic will need to go to the airport from Highway 79.

