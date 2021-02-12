National show films at Alaqua Animal Refuge

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Most people in our area have heard of Alaqua Animal Refuge in Walton County.

Now their work helping with animal cruelty cases is being recognized nationally.

“Laurie Hood is just amazing in this area at what she does for animal rescue, has so many wonderful stories, it was just a natural fit for us to come here and tell these beautiful stories about these dogs that they rescue and the families that get them,” said show host Tommy Habeeb.

To the Rescue is a show on CW that started in October 2020.

Host Tommy Habeeb said Alaqua is well-known among animal rescue organizations around the country.

“Finding the rescues that are really special and that do the right things for the animals, and she’s one, her name kept popping up and popping up, and a lot of friends referred me to her,” said Habeeb.

Having this show film there is not only a big deal for Alaqua, but it also raises awareness for rescues around the country.

“I think people kind of get a bad impression about coming to an animal shelter, or they’re afraid that they’re going to come to one and it’s going to be a sad and depressing place, and this just sheds light to there are places just like Alaqua all over the country, that it’s a happy place to be,” said Alaqua founder Laurie Hood.

Hood said it’s an honor to have To the Rescue showcase their refuge.

“Not only does it shed light on all the important work Alaqua does, but it brings attention to the big picture, you know it brings attention to how amazing it is to adopt a pet,” said Hood.

Both Habeeb and Hood said their goal for the episode is to convince people they should consider adopting a pet before shopping for one.

To the Rescue airs on CW at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

You can find more information about adopting a pet from Alaqua on their website.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.