One dead in overnight crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Multiple agencies are reporting a fatal two-vehicle crash in Walton County early Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the incident happened sometime around 2 a.m. on Highway 98 near North Watersound Parkway when a white Porche failed to slow down for a blue Chevy pickup truck and collided with the back of it. Troopers confirm the driver of the truck suffered fatal injuries.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene. Deputies say there are delays with eastbound traffic on Highway 98, but due to the crash’s proximity to Emerald Coast Middle School, they are unable to redirect all traffic. They are suggesting a detour using County Road 395 and County Road 30A.

This is a developing situation and we will continue to update this as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.