Advertisement

One dead in overnight crash in Walton County

Multiple agencies are reporting a fatal two-vehicle crash in Walton County early Friday morning.
Multiple agencies are reporting a fatal two-vehicle crash in Walton County early Friday morning.(WJHG-TV)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Multiple agencies are reporting a fatal two-vehicle crash in Walton County early Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the incident happened sometime around 2 a.m. on Highway 98 near North Watersound Parkway when a white Porche failed to slow down for a blue Chevy pickup truck and collided with the back of it. Troopers confirm the driver of the truck suffered fatal injuries.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene. Deputies say there are delays with eastbound traffic on Highway 98, but due to the crash’s proximity to Emerald Coast Middle School, they are unable to redirect all traffic. They are suggesting a detour using County Road 395 and County Road 30A.

This is a developing situation and we will continue to update this as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King said what makes this road so dangerous, is drivers not being safe.
Officials respond to Highway 388 safety concerns
A Panama City Beach woman is facing eight counts of fraud after allegedly lying to get...
Panama City Beach woman facing charges for fraudulent prescriptions
FILE PHOTO: Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference outside of a Panama City Beach Publix...
‘We will not back down,’ Florida’s governor addresses lockdown talk
A Texas woman tackled a suspect accused of peeping through her daughter's window.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mom tackles alleged peeping Tom
Blanca and Juan Rodriguez, both 67, died from COVID-19 hours apart in two different hospitals....
‘An epic love story’: Couple dies of COVID-19 hours after one final Zoom call

Latest News

Here we are on our final day of NewsChannel 7’s “Week of Love” segment. Sam Martello joins us...
"Feline The Love" cat adoption event coming up
The Winn Dixie in Panama City off Transmitter Road and in Lynn Haven administered the first...
Winn Dixie is the next grocer to offer the Moderna vaccine
We’re going to talk to the only hypnotist around our area.
Biker Comedy Hypnotist
Soon after the lockdowns, politicians like our Governor expressed concern about the second hand...
Suicide Rates Drop