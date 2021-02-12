PCB City Manager Tony O’Rourke terminated at Thursday’s city council meeting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach City Manager Tony O’Rourke was fired during Thursday night’s City Council meeting. Mayor Mark Sheldon filed the motion for O’Rourke’s termination, which all council members approved.

Sheldon added the item into the agenda, which led to the 4-0 vote.

Each Council member stated their reasons why O’Rourke should be terminated. Ultimately it came down to them saying O’Rourke did more harm, than good.

Sheldon said the annual review for the city manager was coming and he felt he had to voice his concern. He adds the other council members had similar concerns about O’Rourke.

“Personally, I just had the issues I spoke about this evening and there were numerous for me. So I wanted to make sure that they were heard and other members obviously felt the same way,” said Sheldon.

Sheldon said O’Rourke wrote a memo to him and the council, which prompted an internal investigation. The contents of the memo are not known. Sheldon and council members say they cannot discuss it because of the investigation.

O’Rourke was city manager for a little more than a year, starting in January 2020.

The council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 9 a.m. to name an interim city manager and then will immediately start looking for someone to fill the position.

Sheldon said that this wasn’t an easy decision, but the council has to make the right decisions for Panama City Beach as a whole.

