PCB pedestrian safety and youth sports top Thursday’s council agenda

By Dani Travis
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a packed agenda for Thursday’s Panama City Beach City Council meeting.

Items on the agenda ranged from the Kukla RV Park public hearing to the water system risk analysis.

But council members believed two things topped the agenda: pedestrian safety and youth sports.

Vice-Mayor Geoff McConnell hopes the pedestrian safety initiative is put in place before the end of summer. McConnell said right now they’re looking to put in lights, signage, and more crosswalks up and down the beach.

“It makes it incredibly safe. It lets people have a higher quality of life to be able to walk around and cycle and enjoy the great weather and beach that we have,” said McConnell.

McConnell said it’s important for pedestrians and cyclists to have a safe environment. He said the cost is about $600,000. McConnell said being a family destination means not only safety, but fun. He adds the council is excited to offer two new youth sports on top of the baseball and soccer leagues they already have.

“To be able to provide for those families some relief where they can go out with their families and do sports such as girls softball, boys flag football, and baseball and soccer is so important,” said McConnell.

McConnell said because the soccer and baseball leagues are filled up, he expects a good outcome with the two new sports. Both leagues are set to start in the fall.

