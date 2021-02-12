Rentals are filling up for the spring season despite COVID-19

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tourism is a driving force in Panama City Beach. But due to COVID-19, entertaining and hosting have been difficult.

“It makes it difficult for everybody to operate, like the restaurants. Even though their guidelines have been somewhat reduced in the state of Florida, it’s still difficult,” Tourist Development Council Member Buddy Wilkes said.

Officials say it’s been hard to predict how our upcoming season will look.

“We used to really know. We would know exactly what to count on for the spring,” Wilkes said.

According to a report by Visit Panama City Beach, reservations this month are at roughly 45%. That’s 18% down from this time last year when the pandemic had not yet begun.

Despite the hardships we’ve faced due to the pandemic, some resorts say vacation rentals for this upcoming season have been filling up.

One example is the Panama City Resort and Club.

“Actually, starting at the end of March going into April, we are looking just like we did last year pretty much. Full,” Panama City Resort and Club Representative Anna Gann said.

Officials say COVID-19 has changed the way many tourists choose to spend their time here in the Panhandle. But despite that, he doesn’t see it affecting lodging.

“The lodging part is the easy part. That’s where they’re going to live and they’re going to function pretty much how they are at home, only they have a beautiful beach outside their window,” Wilkes explained.

Gann said she’s looking forward to a successful spring season.

“We’re a small resort. We only have 40 units, so we’re excited that it looks like a great season,” Gann said.

Panama City Beach officials say they’ve seen good numbers over the past year and are hopeful the trend continues.

