Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The forecast continues to remain unseasonably wet and cloudy over the panhandle. We will see another round of rain tonight over the panhandle. Lows will fall into the low 60s and expect to see some fog. Friday will bring more clouds and spotty showers with highs 65-70. Winds will start east and turn north at 5-10 mph. As head into Friday night and Saturday heavier rain returns to NWFL with rain chances at 90%. Temps Friday night will be near 60 w/highs Saturday in the mid to upper 60s. The rain chances will taper off Saturday afternoon, but expect some more rain Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

