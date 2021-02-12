Advertisement

‘We will not back down,’ Florida’s governor addresses lockdown talk

FILE PHOTO: Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference outside of a Panama City Beach Publix...
FILE PHOTO: Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference outside of a Panama City Beach Publix on Jan. 12, 2021.(WJHG/WECP)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla (WCTV) - Florida’s governor says he’ll “respond very swiftly” to any federal attempts to impose restrictions or lockdowns in the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis rebuffed reports that the Biden administration is considering imposing travel restrictions in Florida, saying the state has fared better in the pandemic than many states on lockdown.

“Since Dec. 1, well over half the country has seen much worse COVID results than here in Florida,” Gov. DeSantis said.

He cited stats that show Florida as 28th in the nation in the number of COVID cases, 30th in the nation in COVID hospitalizations and 42nd in the nation in COVID fatalities.

“Any attempt to restrict or lockdown Florida by the federal government would be an attack on our state done purely for political purposes,” Gov. DeSantis said at a press conference in Port Charlotte Thursday. “We will not back down, and if anyone tries to harm Floridians or target us, we will respond very swiftly.”

DeSantis said Florida has vaccinated more seniors than any other state, with approximately 35% of its 4.5 million seniors getting vaccines.

The governor issued the strong words as he discussed the expanded retail rollout of vaccines in Florida this week and a new pilot program to help homebound veterans who cannot travel to vaccine sites.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are dead and one critically injured in a crash Tuesday morning on Highway 388.
UPDATE: Four people killed in crash on Highway 388
King said what makes this road so dangerous, is drivers not being safe.
Officials respond to Highway 388 safety concerns
A Panama City Beach woman is facing eight counts of fraud after allegedly lying to get...
Panama City Beach woman facing charges for fraudulent prescriptions
James Vonderheide was found guilty of sexual battery.
Former massage therapist found guilty of sexual battery
Walton County commissioners support doing away with HB 631.
Walton County Commission supports ‘doing away with’ customary land use bill

Latest News

3rd graders
Butler Elementary Kidcam
Rain will remain in the forecast over much of the next week.
Thursday Evening Forecast
3rd graders in Ms. Richardson's and Ms. Thornton's classes.
Kidcam - 6pm
Rain will remain in the forecast over much of the next week.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Florida&amp;rsquo;s historic capitol building and current state capitol building, in...
Bumpy road ahead for transportation projects